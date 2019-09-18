Passport of man flying from abroad found torn, held at airport

A passenger travelling from Bangkok was arrested at the city airport on Wednesday after some pages of his passport were found torn, police said. The man, identified as Sheikh Sikander Islam from Gujarat, could not provide satisfactory explanation as to why the passport pages were "missing", said an officer of the immigration department at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

"Islam has claimed that he is working as a detective in an agency. He also admitted to have torn the pages of his passport," the official said, adding that the accused has been handed over to the airport police station. An investigation has been started, a senior police officer said. PTI SCH BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)