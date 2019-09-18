International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kerala: More arrests on the cards in Palarivattom bridge scam in Ernakulam

The Vigilance Department on Wednesday informed the High Court that there would be more arrests in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

ANI Ernakulam (Kerala)
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:44 IST
Kerala: More arrests on the cards in Palarivattom bridge scam in Ernakulam

The High Court of Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

The Vigilance Department on Wednesday informed the High Court that there would be more arrests in the Palarivattom bridge scam. Vigilance said more people, including officials, were being interrogated and evidence was being collected.

The court asked the government who was responsible for the bridge's poor construction. The government replied that the bridge was constructed in a manner that would endanger the lives of the public. The High Court also considered the bail plea of former PWD Secretary, TO Sooraj and others, who were earlier arrested in the Palarivattom bridge scam.

Suresh, the lawyer of Sooraj, said that the latter was merely a tool in the proceedings and had signed government files. The High Court further directed the government to report on the ongoing investigations into corruption and the involvement of the former PWD secretary.

The bail pleas will be taken up again this month on September 25. (ANI)

Also Read: Amend Constitution to ensure use of Indian languages in SC, high courts: Paswan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019