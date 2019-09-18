Stalin meets late Subashree's family, promises to end banner culture in TN

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the late Chennai techie's parents that he will end the banner culture in the state with immediate effect. Stalin said that he had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family from the party fund.

"Today I met Subashree's parents and consoled them. Her father Ravi said his daughter's death should be the last one due to the banner culture, it should be stopped," Stalin told reporters after meeting the deceased's kin at their residence. "We have approached the Court and filed an affidavit that DMK will not erect banners illegally. We will erect one or two where a political event is taking place and if our cadre does it elsewhere illegally we will take action on it," Stalin added.

23-year-old Subashree died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by the AIADMK allegedly fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler on September 12. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the woman was on her way back home from her office. She was also seen wearing a helmet.

A party banner placed on a barrier in the middle of the road fell on her due to which she lost balance. A water tanker hit her due to which she received a head injury and was rushed to Kamakshi Hospital where she lost her life. Chennai police had named AIADMK councillor Jayagopal in an FIR, in connection with the death of the techie.

Stalin also took a dig at the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by alleging that they had not learnt a lesson from the incident and had put up banners even today despite the Court's orders. "Today the ruling AIADMK party erected banners despite the High Court orders. Wherever the chief minister, deputy chief minister and ministers go they take permission for a few banners but they erect many which disturbs public transport. We have already lost Raghu in Coimbatore and now Subashree in Chennai because of this banner culture," Stalin said. (ANI)

