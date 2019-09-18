2 arrested over distribution of food in thermocol plates inside hospital in Noida

Two people were arrested over distribution of food in thermocol plates inside a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. A penalty of Rs 1.50 lakhs was also slapped on a sweets shop for using banned polythene bags, a Noida administration official said.

During an inspection at the district hospital in Sector 30, it was found that food was being served in thermocol plates, in violation of the law banning plastic, the official said. "Two men were arrested in connection with the violation from the hospital,"City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said.

During a similar drive, a sweets shop in Sector 50 was found using polythene bags during an inspection by the administration officials, he said. "A fine of Rs 1,50,000 was slapped on the shop owner and recovered immediately through a bank cheque," Mishra added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is clear about reducing the use of plastic and the district administration's actions are part of the same effort, he said, warning of strict action against violators of the rule.

