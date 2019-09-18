Grievance help desk for UP migrants settled in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched a special help desk for the migrants settled in Mumbai in a bid to resolve issues faced by them in their home state without the need for travelling physically. The help desk will assist them in filing police complaints and resolving issues related to agriculture etc.

without requiring them to travel to Uttar Pradesh. Maurya launched an email and a telephone number to help people who often have to travel to the northern state from Mumbai to file complaints or to follow up, an official said.

According to the senior official of the Uttar Pradesh government, the initiative was kicked off a week ago and has seen a barrage of complaints already. Speaking to PTI, Maurya said, "Delegations led by our north Indian leaders here apprised me (about) the need for this facility for those living in Mumbai and who find it hard to raise their concerns in their home state (UP)." PTI APM ARU NSK NSK.

