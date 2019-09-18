2 boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bundi

Two boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Kachola village under Hindoli police station limits, Sub Inspector (SI) Brijmohan said.

He said Vikas Rager (12), a resident of Kachola, and Vishal Rager (14) of Badanaya Gaun village went to the pond to take a bath during noon but accidently slipped into deep waters. They were taken out of the pond and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the SI said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is on, the officer added. Meanwhile, the bodies of two girls aged 14, who were swept away by strong currents in Kurali river in Bundi, have been recovered, police said.

Priya Sharma and Suman Meena, both residents of Raithal village, were swept away by the river current on Tuesday, Gendoli Police Station SHO Ramsevak said. On Wednesday, one of the bodies was found around half a kilometer away from the spot where the girls entered the river, while the other one was recovered two and a half kilometers away from the spot, the officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem and further investigation is on, the SHO added.

