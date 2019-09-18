Major administrative reshuffle in J-K post abrogation of special status

In a major reshuffle post the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration on Wednesday transferred two IAS and 50 Kashmir Administrative Service officers. Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked by the Centre on August 5 and it will be bifurcated into Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh which will come into being on October 31.

In a separate order, deputy commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan (IAS) was given the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, till further orders, an official spokesman said. He said the transfer and posting orders have been issued with immediate effect.

Bipul Pathak, IAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, relieving Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the additional charge of the post, the spokesman said. He said Pathak would also hold the additional charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Information Technology and Science and Technology departments and Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA relieving Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs department, of the additional charge of the posts.

Niraj Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary, Technical Education department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Social Welfare department, he said. Among the 50 KAS officers, the spokesman said Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors for Specified Wakafs and Specified Wakaf Properties, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Deputy Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Ashok Kumar Dogra (KAS) and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu, Anil Salgotra (KAS) were transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in Home department, he said.

