MPs seek improvement of passenger amenities to Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI): Kerala MPs on Wednesday urged the Southern Railway to improve its amenities to the southern state. The plea in this regard was made at a meeting convened by Southern Railway General Manager Rahul Jain in which 23 MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) attended.

They also sought improvement in passenger amenities, more projects and train services in their constitutencies. Jain spoke about various aspects of the Southern Railway and highlighted the achivements and development of various passenger ammenities..

