Computer hardware missing from aircraft carrier; SIT launches probe (Eds: adding CSL spokesperson's quotes) Kochi, Sept 18 (PTI): Some computer hardware has gone missing from the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier being built in the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here and a Special Investigation Team has launched a probe into the matter, police said. The SIT launched the probe on a complaint regarding the missing hardware, even as the City Police Commissioner is monitoring the investigation.

The CSL, however, said the theft has "no strategic implication". "Although reported missing from the carrier, the hardware does not form part of the equipment of the vessel," they said.

The incident was reported from the high security zone of the CSL, where the prestigious warship was being built. "However, considering the seriousness of the incident, which occurred in the high security zone, we have formed a special investigation team headed by ACP crime branch.

The probe is being monitored by Kochi Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare," a top official told PTI. The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police earlier this week.

The officials were unaware of the time and date of the alleged theft. A CSL spokesperson said the theft has "no strategic implication".

"Some electronic items were stolen from one of the vessels which is under construction. There is no strategic implication," she told PTI. When contacted, a Defence spokesperson declined to comment, saying the matter does not come under the purview of the Navy.

The indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in an advanced stage of testing of systems, is expected to begin sea trials in 2020.PTI TGB APR APR APR APR.

