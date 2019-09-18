International Development News
Fire breaks out in Maharashtra sugar factory; no casualty

PTI Pune
Updated: 18-09-2019 20:12 IST
A fire broke out at Ghodganga Co- operative Sugar Factory near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, but no casualty was reported, police said. According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 am in the factoryat Shirur, 70km from here, due to sparks at a conveyorbelt.

"Sparks occurreddue to friction at the belt and caused fire in bagasse (sugarcane residue) kept nearby," said an officialfrom the Shirur police station; The fire brigade extinguished the blaze immediately, he said. "Though some property loss was reported, no one was injured in the blaze," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
