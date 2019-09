About Rs 3.32 lakh unaccountedmoney was seized from the Sub-registrars' office inMettupalayam in the district during a raid there on Wednesday,police said

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and AntiCorruption, acting on a tip off, raided the office and seizedthe cash Further investigations are on to ascertain the source ofthe cash, they said.

