Muraleedharan holds talks with Kurdistan Region President to strengthen ties

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has held talks with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and discussed cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment and health. Muraleedharan also met Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

"Fruitful meeting today with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs @VMBJP -- We agreed to develop business-to-business ties to increase trade and investment. I emphasised that this cabinet intends to be more engaged globally," Masrour Barzani said in a tweet after the meeting. Muraleedharan said he discussed with the Kurdistan Region President cooperation in areas of trade, investment, health, tourism and human resource between India and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"Called on @masoud_barzani, former President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Thanked him for his warm sentiments towards India and Mahatma Gandhi. He welcomed greater India-Iraq engagement including in Kurdistan," Muraleedharan tweeted. The minister along with Kurdistan Region President inaugurated the first ever bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Iraq at the picturesque Sami Abdulrahman Park, Erbil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)