Env min suspends Delhi zoo vet after high-level panel found him guilty of negligence: Officials

A veterinary officer of the Delhi zoo, who was found guilty of "negligence in animal care, inspection and maintenance of records" by a high-level panel, has been suspended by the Environment Ministry, officials sources said on Wednesday. Multiple sources, including one in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the suspension order was issued on Tuesday.

The veterinary officer, Abhijit Bhawal, did not respond to calls and messages for his reaction, despite several attempts. The zoo's director, Renu Singh, had earlier written three letters to the Central Zoo Authority and the ministry alleging that the wellbeing of animals was in danger under Bhawal's care.

In one of the letters written in July, the zoo director had claimed that a nilgai had died due to medical negligence on Bhawal's part. The letter cited a report submitted by A K Bhowmik, the former joint director of the Delhi zoo, which stated that the veterinary officer did not follow the protocol for the nilgai's treatment.

A committee appointed by the Delhi High Court to look into the irregularities in the Delhi zoo had also found the veterinary officer guilty on multiple charges, including "negligence in animal care, inspection and maintenance of records, and using expired medicines". An official also claimed that the issue of Bhawal's "negligence" was raised in a recent meeting of senior officials of the environment ministry chaired by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The zoo has been in news recently over a large number of animal deaths and allegations of irregularities by staff. According to a recent survey, the Delhi zoo recorded 245 animal deaths from April 2018 to June 2019 -- the second-highest mortality figure in five years. In August, the zoo's last cape buffalo died after eating plastic, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the incident. The zoo has lost around 10 species of animals, including chinkara, cassowary and ostrich, while 27 animal species do not have mating partners.

