Fire breaks out in Maharashtra sugar factory; no casualty

A fire broke out at Ghodganga Co-operative Sugar Factory near here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, but no casualty was reported, police said. According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 am in the factory at Shirur, 70km from here, due to sparks at a conveyor belt.

"Sparks occurred due to friction at the belt and caused a fire in bagasse (sugarcane residue) kept nearby," said an official from the Shirur police station; The fire brigade extinguished the blaze immediately, he said. "Though some property loss was reported, no one was injured in the blaze," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)