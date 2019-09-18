International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man allegedly kills wife over sale of property

PTI Aurangabad
Updated: 18-09-2019 23:34 IST
Man allegedly kills wife over sale of property

Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Hatta Naik village in Sengaon tehsil.

Kaushalya Gadade, the victim, was the second wife of Vitthal Bhimrao Gadade, the accused, police said. While Vitthal lived in Parbhani with his first wife, Kaushalya lived at Hatta Naik separately, they said.

Kaushalya had sold a one-acre piece of land for her daughter's wedding. On Tuesday, Vitthal picked up a quarrel with her over the sale and allegedly strangled her, police said. After her brother lodged a complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday. Vitthal was yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019