Man allegedly kills wife over sale of property

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Hatta Naik village in Sengaon tehsil.

Kaushalya Gadade, the victim, was the second wife of Vitthal Bhimrao Gadade, the accused, police said. While Vitthal lived in Parbhani with his first wife, Kaushalya lived at Hatta Naik separately, they said.

Kaushalya had sold a one-acre piece of land for her daughter's wedding. On Tuesday, Vitthal picked up a quarrel with her over the sale and allegedly strangled her, police said. After her brother lodged a complaint, the police registered a case on Wednesday. Vitthal was yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)