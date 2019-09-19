Skin disease spread across Mahendragunj area not epidemic: Meghalaya Health Min

Meghalaya Health Minister, AL Hek has said that the state government is very much aware of the "skin disease" found spread across Mahendragunj area and few other parts of Garo Hills. "It is not epidemic, it is endemic," the Minister said on Tuesday.

He said that there has been so many types of fungal infection and people are suffering from one or other kind of skin disease. Asked about the over 40 patients being brought to Guwahati by VASU for treatment, he said VASU is a voluntary organisation and helping people which is good.

Doctors from the state have visited and the report is very clear, it is not an outbreak, the disease has been there for almost a year now, Hek said. He further informed that medicines have been supplied regularly to the affected area and maintained that awareness and prevention are more important than cure, adding that this is an ongoing process undertaken by the state government in the area.

A victim suffering from the disease said, "At first, I thought it was some virus. We took medicines but it doesn't work. I want to request the government to make efforts for its treatment to be made available here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)