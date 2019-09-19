Maha: CR recovers Rs 7.88 cr fine from ticketless travellers

The Pune division of the Central Railway has recovered Rs 7.88 crore fine from passengers traveling without tickets in last five months, an official said on Thursday. The rail division conducted a drive from April to August to identify ticket-less travelers on Pune-Malawli, Pune-Miraj, Pune-Baramati and Kolhapur-Miraj routes.

During the drive, it detected around 1.53 lakh cases of various offenses, including not possessing ticket while in the train or on the railway platform and carrying luggage beyond permissible limit, the Central Railway official said. The authorities subsequently recovered a total fine of Rs 7.88 crore from such passengers, he added.

