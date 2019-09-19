International Development News
Rajnath Singh flies in Tejas fighter jet, becomes first Def Min to fly in light combat aircraft

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 10:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before flying in LCA Tejas. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA). He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director, National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru.

A Defence Ministry official had said on Wednesday that the minister would be "taking a sortie" in order to boost the morale of officers who have been involved in the development of "indigenously-made Tejas". "It will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft," the official had said.

COUNTRY : India
