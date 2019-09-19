Scheduled Tribes' panel proposes observing 'National Tribal Day' on February 19

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has proposed celebrating 'National Tribal Day' on February 19 every year to acknowledge the contribution of tribals in nation building and develop a socially inclusive India, according to officials. The commission discussed the matter of observing 'National Tribal Day' at a meeting on September 11 and has conveyed its recommendation to the ministries concerned for needful action, an official said.

"This will not only bring the issues of tribals in focus but is likely to attract the attention of policy makers and intellectuals for more concentrated deliberations on finding solutions to their problems," the minutes of the meeting read. There is a need for observation of "National Tribal Day" to acknowledge the contribution of tribals in nation building, mainstream the sacrifices of tribal leaders in freedom struggle and build a socially inclusive India, it said.

Based on the recommendation of the scheduled tribes' panel, the Tribal Affairs Ministry will have to submit a proposal to the Home Ministry which will place it before the cabinet, NCST Joint Secretary S K Ratho told PTI. The key stakeholders in the matter are the Tribal Affairs Ministry, state governments, state commissions for scheduled tribes, NGOs, civil societies, ashram schools, public sector undertakings, banks and educational institutions, the official said.

The commission has proposed several activities such as exhibition of tribal arts, crafts, jewellery, textile, medicine, and cuisine, and health camps for scheduled tribes hamlets on 'National Tribal Day'.

