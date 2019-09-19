Cops rescue Tanzanian national from fire in Greater Noida flat

A Tanzanian woman was rescued from a raging fire at her flat in Greater Noida by a couple of alert policemen who also prevented a major disaster by getting four LPG cylinders out of the way of the blaze, officials said on Thursday. The fire had broken out in the AVJ Heights society flat on Monday night and a Police Response Vehicle stationed in the area was alerted by locals, they said.

Policemen, Dilip Kumar and Manoj Kumar, immediately reached the seventh-floor flat, which was bolted from inside, and saw smoke billowing from it, the officials said, adding that Sumira John, the Tanzanian national, was stuck inside. "The policemen, along with some locals, tried to spray water inside the flat through accessible windows but that did not have any desired result. Then, they broke down the front door. One of them rushed straight to the kitchen, while the other rescued the woman," a police official said.

"The cops not only rescued the woman from the house, but also brought out four LPG cylinders stocked in the kitchen to prevent any explosion or further mishap," he added. The fire was eventually doused out with help of the Fire Department.

John on Wednesday thanked the Dial 100 officials in a written appreciation for their "hard work and positive action". "I had called building security guard to inform about the fire and he called up the police on 100. The support reached AVJ Heights soon and saved me," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)