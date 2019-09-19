2 killed, 25 injured as bus dashes against tree in Haryana's Bhiwani

Two passengers were killed and 25 others injured, some of them seriously, when a private bus dashed against a tree in Haryana's in Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place in Obra village on Siwani-Loharu road when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, they said.

The bus was on its way from Hisar to Loharu in Bhiwani, police added. The victims were identified as Sukh Lal of Moongsara village and Roshni Devi of Devrala village, they said.

Police said the injured were admitted to a civil hospital in Bhiwani.

