Cane crushing in sugar mills in UP to begin in November: Chauhan

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan on Thursday said the cane crushing work in sugar mills in the state will commence from the first week of November. He asked the sugar mills to clear their dues before the crushing season.

Chauhan, who holds the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD, Civil Security, said the government is trying to retake the possession of sugar mills which were allegedly sold to private players by the previous dispensation. He directed the district magistrate to take action against brokers who have set up offices at the premises of government buildings.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and BJP MLA Umesh Malik were present at the press meet along with Chauhan.

