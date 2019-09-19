Mohali has maximum road accident black spots in Punjab: Report

Mohali followed by Ludhiana has the maximum number of road accident black spots out of the total 391 such deadly road stretches having been identified in Punjab, according to a report. The report on 'Identification and Rectification of Punjab Road Accident Black Spots' was released by director Tandrust Punjab Mission by KS Pannu on Thursday.

Pannu said the 391 road accident black spots were identified in 12 districts of the state. Out of these, 256 (about 65 per cent) black spots fall on national highways in the state, 66 spots (17 per cent) of the total identified black spots, are on PWD roads, he said.

He said the 391 black spots have been points of incidence of 2,898 road accidents in the last three years (2016 to 2018), leading to 1,910 fatalities coupled with grave injuries to 1,401 and injuries to 488 people. Pannu said SAS Nagar district (Mohali) has 92 road accident black spots, which are the maximum in number across the state.

It is followed by Ludhiana which has 91 such spots and 55 in Patiala, 29 in Amritsar, 12 in Gurdaspur, 8 in Tarn Taran, 21 in Jalandhar, 9 in Moga, 30 in Rupnagar, 21 in SBS Nagar, 8 in Bathinda and 6 in Sangrur, he added. As per the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, a road is termed as accident black spot if more than five accidents occur in the three consecutive years on any of its 500 metres stretch, causing death or fatal injuries, or a spot where in the three consecutive years 10 people have lost lives in road accidents, Pannu said.

He said details of these black spots will be conveyed to all the departments concerned for rectification measures and the details of those falling on national highways would be taken up with the National Highways Authority with the request for urgent corrective measures on account of the 550th 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev.

