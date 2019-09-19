Rlys, Odisha govt tie-up to develop Bhubaneswar station as multi-model transport hub

The East Coast Railway has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for development of Bhubaneswar station as a multi-model transport hub. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the MoU signing ceremony through video conferencing.

Under the MoU, Bhubaneswar station will be redeveloped as a multi-modal transport hub, jointly by the Ministry of Railways and the Odisha government. The multi-modal hub, expected to completed in three years, shall have a new terminal building for the railway station, city bus terminal, public car parking and other allied public utilities. Mixed use land development and air concourse connecting both sides of the railway station.

Pradhan said people of Bhubaneswar would be greatly benefited by this project and it could become a hub for tourism in the area. Chief Minister Patnaik complimented the railways for coming forward to develop the project. He said it will be a world class multi modal transport hub and could be a first-of-its-kind in the country.

Goyal, in a statement issued for the occasion, said the focus of the railways is to improve the infrastructure to make it at par with world class-level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)