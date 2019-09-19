Ola drivers to get health benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Thousands of drivers working with cab aggregator Ola will receive health benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi NCR, according to a statement by the company. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday by Ola vice president Vijay Ghadge and Dr Praveen Gedam, the deputy CEO of Ayushman Bharat-Prdhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(AB-PJAY) and National Health Authority to provide secondary and tertiary care to drivers and their families, it said.

Dr Indu Bhushan, the CEO of AB-PMJAY and National Health Authority, was present on the occasion. Beginning with drivers in Delhi NCR, the partnership will be extended to other cities, covering Ola's varied verticals ranging from financial services, food and skilling, the statement added.

"The goal of AB-PMJAY scheme is to provide access to quality curative health care and ensure it reaches every last citizen who is eligible," Dr Gedam said. Ghadge said welfare of drivers associated with the ride-hailer service was the company's priority.

