Domestic help loses Rs 45,000 after disclosing card details

A 35-year-old woman lost Rs 45,000 to a fraud after disclosing ATM card details to an unidentified man who claimed to be a bank officer, the police said here on Thursday. Bandra resident Sapna Babu Sunsuna, who works as a maid, received a call from a man claiming to be a manager at Bank Of Baroda where she has an account on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The man told her that her ATM card was blocked, and asked her to share her card details and the PIN so as to reactivate it. He then called again and asked for a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to her mobile phone. Sunsuna disclosed all the details. Later she became suspicious and approached the bank's Santacruz branch only to find that around Rs 45,000 had been deducted from her account, as someone had shopped online using her card details.

Officials of BKC police station are conducting further probe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)