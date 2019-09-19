CM directive on providing water to villages in Nizambad dist

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to supply water for irrigation and drinking purposes in all the villages in undivided Nizamabad district. Since water availability was less in Nizamsagar and Singur projects this year, villages covered by these should be supplied water through alternative methods, he said.

The officers should prepare alternative or temporary plans for the purpose, Rao said, in a meeting with ministers and MLAs from undivided Nizamabad district. Rao also said he would visit the Nizamabad district for two days next month and discuss with people to address issues pertaining to irrigation, drinking water and 'Podu' lands (lands under shifting cultivation), according to a release from the Chief Minister's office..

