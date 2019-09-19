Nitish chairs meeting to review schemes for minorities

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the schemes of the state government for welfare of minorities. Kumar laid stress on measures like renovation of Madrasas and equipping the seminaries with modern facilities, besides ensuring that the Waqf Board had its own building in each district of the state.

He also called for speeding up work of constructing residential schools for boys and girls belonging to the minority communities, and ensuring that these had elegant structures, playgrounds, staff quarters and boundary walls of adequate height and sturdiness. The CM, in the meeting, asked officials to popularise the loans extended by the state government to young men and women from the minority community for starting their own businesses.

Earlier, a presentation was made by Additional Chief Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, Amir Subhani to apprise Kumar about the various schemes in place and the expenditure incurred on them..

