Woman arrested for `killing' baby daughter Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI)A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her infant daughter at Ranala village near here on Thursday, the police said. The accused was identified as Payal Anil Kanoje, resident of Aroli in Mouda tehsil of Nagpur district.

An official of Kamptee police station said Payal had given birth to the baby daughter 23 days ago. It was a premature delivery. The family, which is very poor, had arrived in Kamptee on Wednesday for the child's treatment at a local clinic.

Around 2.30 am on Thursday, Payal allegedly strangled the baby, and placed the body in a heap of manure outside the house, the police officer said. Sometime later she raised alarm that the child was missing.

The family approached the Kamptee police station and lodged a complaint, but Payal later confessed to have killed the girl, the officer said. She was apparently fed up due to the baby's constant crying, health issues, and the financial strain the premature birth had put on the family, he said. Further probe is on..

