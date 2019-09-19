Delhi: Foreign national detained at IGI, gold worth Rs 1.77 cr seized

Delhi Customs department on Thursday seized different items of gold weighing around 5 Kg and valued at Rs 1.77 crores. The gold has been seized from a Chinese person from Hong Kong.

The gold was in the form of four bars, two cut pieces and eight filings of Gold all collectively weighing 5000 Gms. They were recovered from hand baggage of the foreign national who has also been arrested in this regard.

Further investigation, in this case, is underway. (ANI)

