International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi: Foreign national detained at IGI, gold worth Rs 1.77 cr seized

Delhi Customs department on Thursday seized different items of gold weighing around 5 Kg and valued at Rs 1.77 crores.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:15 IST
Delhi: Foreign national detained at IGI, gold worth Rs 1.77 cr seized

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Customs department on Thursday seized different items of gold weighing around 5 Kg and valued at Rs 1.77 crores. The gold has been seized from a Chinese person from Hong Kong.

The gold was in the form of four bars, two cut pieces and eight filings of Gold all collectively weighing 5000 Gms. They were recovered from hand baggage of the foreign national who has also been arrested in this regard.

Further investigation, in this case, is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: ED seeks 14-day custodial interrogation of D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in a Delhi court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Delhi national Hong Kong Chinese
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019