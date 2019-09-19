Capt Amarinder reiterates demand for withdrawal of Pak's proposed 'jizya' on Kartarpur visitors

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated his demand for the immediate withdrawal of proposed facilitation charges on visitors to the historic Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib by Pakistani authorities by comparing it with 'Jazia'. "The proposed Pakistani service charge of USD 20 a visitor is against the basic spirit of the Sikh ideology of allowing 'Khulle Darshan Deedar' of the Gurudwara Sahibs which remained in Pakistan after partition. Akbar had abolished the controversial and regressive Jazia tax during his rule," Singh said talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of the Kartarpur Corridor construction work in Dera Baba Nanak here.

The Punjab Chief Minister pointed out that he had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposed service charge. Singh had suggested that the Minister of External Affairs take up the matter in the bilateral meetings subject for early resolution.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the work on Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side would be completed by October 30, though he expressed concerns about the pace of progress on the Pakistani side. He also said that there was a need to be on constant guard when questioned about security threats along the Kartarpur Corridor. (ANI)

