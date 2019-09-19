India not invited by Pak for its cultural event organized under aegis of SCO military drill

India was not invited for the cultural event organized by Pakistan on Thursday under the aegis of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation military drill in Russia, Army sources said. This year's Exercise TSENTR 2019 is being conducted by the Central Military Commission of Russia from September 9 to 23. Apart from host Russia, military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the drill.

The Army sources said every day, one participating country organizes a cultural event. "Thursday was marked for Pakistan but it did not send any invitation to India," an Army official said.

The Army official added that India organized its cultural event on September 12 and had even printed invitations for all participating countries but the Pakistani delegation had not arrived in Russia until then.

