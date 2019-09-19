DCW notice to portal seeking info about spa centres

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to a portal seeking information related to spa centres registered on their website. The panel has conducted several inspections of spa centres across Delhi and busted sex rackets allegedly running in them. The commission learnt that several advertisements of spa and massage centres are available on the website, which has been issued a notice.

The panel has instituted an enquiry into illegal spas flourishing in the city and allegedly running prostitution rackets, they said. The Commission has sought information from the portal such as the names and details of the spas registered with the company and the list of services provided by them.

It has also sought the details related to the procedures adopted by the company for the registration of these spas on their portal and if any scrutiny or checks are conducted before displaying them on their domain. The Commission has also asked the company to provide details of the complaints received against the spas displayed on their portal if any and if they have been forwarded to the authorities concerned for redressal.

"It has been informed that many licensed and unlicensed spas have got themselves registered on the portal and people have been using this portal to get information about the spas offering illegal services as well," the panel said. The company has been asked to send a reply to the Commission by September 26.

