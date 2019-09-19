CPI(Maoist) 'zonal commander' carrying Rs 10 lakh surrenders in Gumla

A CPI (Maoist) 'zonal commander' carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered to the Jharkhand police in Gumla on Thursday, officials said. Bhushan Yadav alias Chandra Bhusan Yadav surrendered at the police lines here in the presence of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG-Ranchi range) Amol Venukant Homkar, Gumla district Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan, Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha and CRPF officials, they said.

Yadav, who was active in Latehar and Lohardaga districts and wanted in at least 25 Naxal-related cases, was a 'zonal commander' of Koel Sankh Zone of the CPI (Maoist's) Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee. He resides in Latehar district and had been active in Naxal activities since 1995-96.

As per the government's surrender policy, Yadav was given a cheque for Rs 10 lakh, the DIG said, adding he would also get other benefits mandated under the surrender policy. "The Jharkhand government has taken a pledge to make the state free of Naxalism. The relentless pressure put on the Naxalites by the police and government's attractive surrender policy are leading to their arrests or forcing them to surrender," the DIG said.

The Maoist said he surrendered as CPI (Maoist) leaders, instead of using extortion money in the interest of the people were using it in sending their children to good schools while those of lower-rung Naxalites were forced to go to "other"schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)