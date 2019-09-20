International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Visakhapatnam: 2 held, 160 kg of cannabis seized

The Excise Department officials in Vishakapatnam have arrested two persons and seized 160 kg of cannabis from their car in Anakapalle Mandal.

ANI Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 20-09-2019 07:26 IST
Visakhapatnam: 2 held, 160 kg of cannabis seized

160 kg of cannabis seized by the Excise Department in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Excise Department officials in Vishakapatnam have arrested two persons and seized 160 kg of cannabis from their car in Anakapalle Mandal. "Excise Department officials seized 160 kgs of cannabis from a car in Anakapalle Mandal yesterday. Two people have been arrested in the case," police said.

According to excise officials, two men in a car were smuggling drugs in and outside the state. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

Also Read: Over 22,000 websites were hacked in India between Apr 2017-Jan 2018: Officials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019