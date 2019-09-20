Odisha: WCD officials to conduct survey of orphan, single-parent children

The Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti have decided to conduct mapping of orphan and children of single-parent throughout Odisha to bring them to the protective network of the society. "The survey will be conducted with an aim to get an exact number of orphan children and children of single-parent living in the state and to bring them to the protective network of the society through the intervention of the government where ever required," the Women and Child Development department (W&CD) said in a statement.

The Department of W&CD and Mission Shakti (MS) have issued letters to all District Collectors in this regard. The survey has to be made district-wise across the state by the Anganwadi workers engaged in the Anganwadi centres, the district functionaries like District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) are to be entrusted to supervise the survey process.

The concerned authorities have been asked to give utmost priority should be given on accurate collection of data in the prescribed format to avoid any complaint and allegation. The consolidated data to be sent to the Department by 5th of October, 2019 after the approval of collectors of concerned districts and necessary honorarium for the Anganwadi workers in this regard will be paid.

"Government in W&CD and MS Department is implementing Biju Sishu Surkhya Yojana, running Child Care Institutions in districts, creating awareness against Child marriage and encouraging couples for the adoption of children but without proper identification, children are not getting benefits from these programmes," Principal Secretary of W&CD Department, Anu Garg said. "So it has become imperative to identify these targeted children and update their status," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express to begin operations from Oct 4: Officials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)