Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai; no casualty

A portion of a vacant building collapsed here on Friday morning, but no casualty was reported, a civic body official said. The ground plus four-story building is located at Lokmanya Tilak Marg near the Mumbai police headquarters in the southern part of the metropolis, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A portion of the structure, `Ahmed', which was in a dilapidated state and already vacated, came down crashing at around 10.45 am, he said. "The building was quite old and authorities had already vacated its occupants. Therefore, nobody was injured," the official added.

"Various agencies have been mobilized to clear the debris," he said.

