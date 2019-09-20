International Development News
SC asks Juvenile Justice Committee of J-K HC to look into alleged detention of children

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in J-K in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week.

ANI
Updated: 20-09-2019 13:18 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in J-K in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week. The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer while hearing a petition by activist Enakshi Ganguly.

The petition highlighted reports relating to alleged detention of children in J-K. Last month, Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, a batch of petitions was filed in the apex court challenging it. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
