Nigerian national wanted in case of cheating arrested from southeast Delhi

A Nigerian national wanted in a case of online cheating was arrested from southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Ibrahim Ongide (31) who was living with his wife and daughter at Vishwakarma Colony in Pul Prahladpur area, they said.

Ongide along with his two associates were arrested in a case of online cheating in 2017 by the Gurugram police. He was released on bail but failed to appear for further proceedings and was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' by the court, the police said. Ongide was apprehended on Wednesday after he was unable to provide any documents including passport and visa. police said.

His involvement in the cheating case came to light after his wife produced a copy of the bail order of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana dated July 25, 2017, the official said. "The accused along with his associates used to create fake profiles on

social networking sites and lure victims on the pretext of lottery and expensive gifts," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. On the pretext of releasing the gift or lottery money, the accused used to get the money transferred from the victims into fake accounts, the official said.

