Delhi police nabs two in connection with the murder of a University staffer in Meerut

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons including the main accused in connection with the murder of a university official in Meerut. The main accused, identified as Vinit, aged 24 and his accomplice Sagar aged 22, were arrested by the Special Cell from Rohini on Thursday.

According to the police, on September 14, the main accused, Vinit along with his other associates bludgeoned an employee of a private university who was working as the office superintendent there. The university staffer was beaten to death for resisting Vinit's unsolicited visits to the university campus, the police stated.

Two illegal firearms and ammunition were recovered from the accused. Five others were already arrested in connection with the case in Meerut whereas one more accused is still absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Police register case against 43 for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus in UP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)