City intellectuals express concern over violence, arson in JU

A group of prominent personalities of West Bengal, including film director Aparna Sen, on Friday expressed concern over the violence and arson that took place during and after the visit of Union minister Babul Supriyo to Jadavpur University campus on Thursday. In a statement here, 15 personalities said there is cause to worry over the behaviour of the minister with the vice-chancellor of the university and the conduct of Supriyo's security personnel with the students.

"The protesting students should also have behaved in a restrained manner keeping in mind the restive atmosphere in the entire country.... Students should not be treated as hardened criminals in a healthy environment," they said. Urging the state government to conduct a probe into the incident and punish the guilty, they called upon politicians not to do anything which will disturb the academic atmosphere of the university campus and tackle any emerging situation in a democratic way and not by violent means.

Supriyo, a singer-turned BJP leader, was shown black flags and heckled by a section of Jadavpur University students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus. Supriyo was in the university to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The personalities under the banner of 'Citizenspeak India' said they are also stunned and scared over the incident of "setting some objects on fire" in the chain of events following the protest. Apart from Aparna Sen, the signatories included thespian Kaushik Sen, actor Riddhi Sen, singer Rupam Islam, social activist-columnist Bolan Gangopadhyay and others..

