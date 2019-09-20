Arunachal officer to monitor construction of stretch of NH 415

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed a state government officer to monitor the progress of construction of a stretch of NH 415 that passes through the state capital. He has directed the Joint Secretary of the CMO, Kangki Darrang, to take up the matter with the highway (PWD) departmental officials and the representatives of the engineering firm, executing the 4-lane project, to fast-track the ongoing work, an official statement said.

The chief minister has also asked Darrang to monitor the progress of work round the clock submit a report regularly, it said. Darrang along with the OSD to CM, LhamTashi, physically inspected the stretch of the national highway between Itanagar and Naharlagun on Friday morning.

While interacting with the officials, he told them that the chief minister was concerned about the slow progress of work because it is creating problems for the commuters, it said. "The chief minister is aggrieved by the hardships faced by commuters for no fault of theirs and wants the project to be completed as soon as possible, the statement quoted Darrang as saying.

As the monsoon has now started retreating, he wants everybody to put in everything to complete the road as per schedule, he said. "The chief minister wants that the stretch of road between Itanagar and Naharlagun should be completed within this winter, no matter what it takes," Darrang said.

The PWD department officials said that the project could be completed if traffic is diverted. Darrang assured to take up the matter with the district administration.

The CMO team visited all sections, where works have slowed down or even stopped due to various reasons, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)