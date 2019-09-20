3-day agri buyers-sellers meet begins in Chhattisgarh

A three-day international buyers-sellers meet started on Friday in Raipur to promote agriculture, forest produce and handloom products. The event, which was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saw 57 representatives and buyers from 16 countries and 60 from different states of India in attendance.

Baghel said the international meet will ensure a platform to local producers to deal in agriculture-handloom products in the country and abroad, which in turn will help farmers and handloom weavers reap benefits. "Farmers of Chhattisgarh are hard working, dedicated and honest. Raipur is not only the capital of Chhattisgarh but also the capital of various agriculture produce and herbal medicines. Since ancient times, crops having medicinal values are being produced in traditional and organic manner here," Baghel said.

He also informed the gathering that he had requested the Centre to establish an international airport and cargo hub in Raipur. Baghel launched the logo of 'Produce of Chhattisgarh', to brand handloom, handicraft and agricultural products of the state, a government public relation officer said.

On the occasion, MoUs were signed with eight companies to provide a market for agriculture and handloom products, he said. Chhattisgarh State Agricultural Marketing Board signed separate MoU with Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Imports Association, Bangladesh Agro Processors Association, Greek Food Corridor Greece and Europe-India Agriculture Forum, the official said.

"Chhattisgarh Handloom Development and Marketing Federation signed MoUs with four other companies,' he added. At least 60 types of agricultural, forest and handloom products have been displayed at the event, including varieties of paddy, rice and herbs, he said..

