Maha: Decomposed, mutilated body of leopard found in Pune

PTI Pune
Updated: 20-09-2019 20:38 IST
The decomposed body of a leopard,suspected to have been killed by poachers, was found on Fridaymorning in Maval tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district, anofficial said

The head of the leopard was mutilated, its legs brokenand part of the body burnt, the official said

"It seems to be a case of poaching. The post mortemreport has termed it an unnatural death. The process ofregistering a case is underway," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
