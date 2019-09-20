New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) These are top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm SHAHJAHANPUR DEL72 2NDLDALL-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand arrested, says sorry for behaviour Shahjahanpur: BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, was on Friday arrested and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, and has apparently told the police he was sorry for his behaviour. CHANDIGARH DEL71 CH-LD COUNCIL-MEETING States' water woes echo in NZC meet chaired by Shah Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday told a Northern Zonal Council meet, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that it was being denied its full share of Ravi-Beas water by Punjab which, in turn, asserted that it has no surplus water to share.

SRINAGAR DEL68 JK-LEADERS-BONDS Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, 6 others sign bonds to secure release Srinagar: Moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was among seven individuals, detained following the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, who have signed bonds to secure their release, official sources said on Friday. NEW DELHI DES33 DL-LD ACCIDENT Man, minor killed after ambulance rams into truck on DND Flyway New Delhi: An ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the DND Flyway in the early hours of Friday, killing a man and a two-year-old boy who was being taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, officials said. NEW DELHI DES34 JK-LD PHONE BILLS Kashmir residents say they are being charged by telcos despite no service Srinagar: Kashmir has been facing communications blackout for the past 47 days with virtually no mobile phone and internet services, but many residents in the Valley say they have been sent bills by telecom companies for services that were not provided.

GURDASPUR DES36 PB-SPY Gurdaspur man booked on spying charges Gurdaspur: A 28-year-old man, who was accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, has been booked by Punjab police. NAINITAL LGD42 UKD-COURT-STING Rawat not cooperating in probe, CBI to HC Nainital: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Uttarakhand High Court that former chief minister Harish Rawat was not cooperating with the investigating agency in its probe into the sting operation case. CHANDIGARH DES32 CH-POLICE-SHAH To maintain law and order, police beat system most important: Shah Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed upon the importance of a police beat system, saying it was the most important and a powerful tool to maintain law and order effectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)