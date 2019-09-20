Man held for calling Thane mayor posing as Dawood gangster

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a threat call to the mayor of neighbouring Thane city by posing as a member of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's gang, police said. Wasim Mulla, a resident of Mumbra, had called Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde late Thursday night and warned her against getting involved in feuds in the city, an official said.

"He threatened to kidnap and torture her family. She approached Kapurbawdi police station after which a case was filed under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of IPC," he said. After the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police found that Mulla's cell phone tower was indicating his presence in Mumbra, a trap was laid and he was arrested, the official said..

