In warfare, technological edge gives huge payoffs, says Lt Gen Alok Kler

By Sahil Pandey Technological edge in modern warfare gives huge payoffs as decision-making becomes faster, said Army Commander of the South Western Command Lt General Alok Kler on Friday.

"If there is a technological edge then the payoffs are huge. The payoffs are in geometric progression. Because you are in a position of faster decision-making, destruction visiting loop than the enemy," Kler told ANI. Describing the benefits of Artificial Intelligence, he said," If you are going to rely on human intelligence, then it is going to take lots of time. If you have computers in place, it's synthesising the information and giving orders to shooters to strike through artificial intelligence. You recognise the enemy, you know the number and orders go out directly without doing much. That is to the shooter to sense a link which is artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a must."

Comparing the warfare intelligence gathering of the present with the past, Kler asserted that with the information getting wider, the usage of computers are slowly but surely assisting mankind and militaries to get into the right decision making cycle and warfare is all about reaching the right decision at the right time. "Today, inputs for battle has become hugely complex. Inputs come from hundreds of kilometres away or thousands of meters from the depths of water and thousands of meters from space and cyberspace as well. Inputs have become so huge that not even one mind or two minds or headquarters full of officers try to synthesise the information and change the information to intelligence and then react to it and process it, which is huge. That is why computers are slowly but surely assisting mankind and militaries to get into the right decision making cycle and warfare is all about reaching the right decision at the right time," Kler added.

An exhibition 'Sapta Shakti' Wartech will be organised on September 25 which intends to bring together the user (Army) and the defence industry under one roof with an aim to synergise the aspirations of the users and the efforts of the industry, to realise a common goal and objective. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)