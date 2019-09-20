Over 60 tonnes of ganja worth more than Rs 13 cr destroyed Visakhapatnam, Sep 20 (PTI): Around 63.87 tonnes of dry ganja, worth over Rs 13 crore, were on Friday destroyed in the presence of the drug disposal committee at a dumping ground here, a police official said. The narcotic was the seized stock that had accumulated over the past 10 yearsin over 455 cases filed in the district, DIG LKV Ranga Rao and superintendent of police Babujee Attada said.

After years of wait, legal nod was obtained to destroy the dry cannabis, the police said. According to the Supreme Court's guidelines, the seizedganja has to be destroyed in a scientific manner from time to timeto avoid being misused.

"We are also chalking out plans to auction the vehicles which were seized in the ganja-smuggling cases in the coming days,"the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)