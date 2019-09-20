Ahead of Modi Xi Jinping summit, 2 foreigners arrested for

A Nigerian and a Sri Lankan national were arrested in Kancheepuram district on Friday for staying without valid visas, police said. Their illegal stay came to light during a door-to-door verification exercise undertaken by the police as part of anti-sabotage measures ahead of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram in the district from Oct 11 to 13.

While the 36-year old Nigerian was arrested from a fishing hamlet off Mamallapuram, about 60 km from here, a 42-year old man, a native of Killinochi in Sri Lanka, was detailed near Kelambakkam, on the city outskirts, police here said. The Nigerian was allegedly staying for about six months and the Sri Lankan for about five years without visa.

Police said they have been taking several steps, including door-to-door verification, as part of heightened vigil ahead of the informal summit scheduled from Oct 11 to 13..

