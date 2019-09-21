MP: 4 injured after double storey building collapses in Indore

In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a double-storey building collapsed here on Saturday. According to the police, the house owner Noushad along with his family was inside when the incident occurred at 4 am.

"With the help of locals, the police and a team of Municipal Corporation carried out the rescue operations. An ambulance rushed to the spot right after the incident was reported," Rajeev Bhadoria, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hira Nagar Police Station, told ANI. Four of the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, he added. (ANI)

